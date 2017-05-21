Sycamore Foundation holds annual "Walking for Dreams" run - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sycamore Foundation holds annual "Walking for Dreams" run

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville (WFIE) The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Runners gave close to 20 local non-profits a big financial boost on Sunday. 

The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.  

Over 1,000 runners took part in a run along the riverfront. All proceeds go to local charitable organizations. 

"Give back to the community. It's fantastic we got lots of people coming out today, said Paul Watzlavik, a volunteer. "They're all focused on helping their charities; it's a great day."

We're told last year they raised over $31,000. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly