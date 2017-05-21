Sycamore Foundation holds annual "Walking for Dreams" run

The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville (WFIE)

Runners gave close to 20 local non-profits a big financial boost on Sunday.

The Sycamore Foundation held it's 12th annual "Walking for Dreams" run in downtown Evansville.

Over 1,000 runners took part in a run along the riverfront. All proceeds go to local charitable organizations.

"Give back to the community. It's fantastic we got lots of people coming out today, said Paul Watzlavik, a volunteer. "They're all focused on helping their charities; it's a great day."

We're told last year they raised over $31,000.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.