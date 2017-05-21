EPD: Armed burglary suspect shot and killed by homeowner during break-in

Police said an armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner during a break-in on Sunday.

According to a release, Evansville Police was called to the 1100 block of Washington Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

We're told officers in the area were flagged down by a pedestrian who told them someone had been shot. He told the police the person was in the area on foot.

Authorities said they found Malcolm Payton, 25, in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. Officials said they found a gun on the ground under Payton as they began to give him first aid.

Officials told us he was taken to a hospital, where he died. We're told Payton died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police told 14 News they spoke to the homeowner. He told investigators Payton was breaking into his home when the shooting happened.

He said Payton was wearing a mask and was armed with a gun as he crawled in through his bedroom window.

Officials said based on the information and physical evidence investigators found, the actions of the homeowner appear to be within the law.

