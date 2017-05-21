Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

According to the release, the cancellation was requested by the Columbus Police Department. The release did not give a condition or status of the child.

The alert was issued for Solomon Rhoades, 1-years-old, white male, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 31 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Solomon was last seen without wearing any clothing. Solomon was last seen at 8:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Hope, Indiana, near Columbus.

Hope, Indiana is 45 miles south of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Courtesy Indiana State Police Department.