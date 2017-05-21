AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child from Columbus, Indiana.

The alert has been issued for Solomon Rhoades, 1-years-old, white male, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 31 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Solomon was last seen without wearing any clothing. Solomon was last seen at 8:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Hope, Indiana, near Columbus and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Hope, Indiana is 45 miles south of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Columbus Police Department believes the child was abducted by Andrea Rhoades, 43-years-old, white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 201 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with Indiana plate number XVK853.

If you have any information on Solomon, contact the Columbus Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

Courtesy Indiana State Police Department.