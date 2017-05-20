Allen's HR gives Otters walk-off victory - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Allen's HR gives Otters walk-off victory

By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters top the Gateway Grizzlies on Saturday, 9-7.

Otter's Josh Allen was responsible for more than half of his teams runs. Allen finished the game 3 for 5, five RBI, and two home runs, including the game-winning walk-off blast.

