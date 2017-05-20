Rain doesn't stop Newburgh Wine, Arts, and Jazz Festival

Rain didn't stop hundreds of people showing to Historic Downtown Newburgh's Wine Festival over the weekend.

It's Newburgh's largest festival, and it's all for a good cause.

All the festival's proceeds go to keeping the area beautiful.

We're told last year's festival brought in $30,000 for Historic Newburgh, Inc. The money funds projects anywhere from historic preservation, economic revitalization, and sustainability for downtown Newburgh.

"If you've been through downtown Newburgh at all, you know the impact that it's had," said Don Shanks, a board member with the non-profit and co-chair of the festival. "Everything from the flower baskets to..just about everything happens because of this," Shanks said.

Festival-goers explored over a dozen wineries from around the region. We quickly learned each vendor has a unique story to tell, like first time vendor, Patoka Lake Winery.

"I came from a German family, and I just started making booze out of everything," laughed Steve Bartels, owner of Patoka Lake Winery. "I made a lot of beer in college and my fraternity brothers just started paying me to make beer for them. It turned into wine making, and it's just become a passion."

Over 100 volunteers make sure everything goes smoothly and planning for the festival next year has already started.

"It's crazy. We're already looking for volunteers," said Shanks. "We need people to come out and be able to help us to make this happen."

