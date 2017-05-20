Nationwide AT&T strike continues

Dozens of AT&T employees in Evansville walked out of work on Friday, as is part of a nationwide protest where they're worried that their jobs may be outsourced.

Since then, they've been out in the front of the store, spreading the same message to whoever drives by.

Steve Young helped organize the protests, out of fear he may lose his job overseas. He says a new contract would ease that stress.

"I'm a one income family and I have three people at home that I need to take care of and I got insurance to take care of. It's not so much that I'm worried about losing my job it's just that I want to be guaranteed my job," Young said.

"Hey hey ho ho corporate greed has got to go," protesters chanted.

At an AT&T retail store on Burkhardt road, same message, different approach.

Rain didn't stop the unionized workers, who say they're afraid AT&T will cut its in-house workforce in half.

"they want to outsource our jobs to the Philippines, Mexico, Costa Rica, so they can pay lower wages," says Anna Kessler, an AT&T employee and Communication Workers of America union member.

We reached out to AT&T again today. the company referred us to this statement sent to 14 news on Friday, saying, "A strike is in no one's best interest," and "this involves less that 14 percent of our employees."

AT&T also said that it's call centers are still up and running. The company will continue to negotiate new contracts with higher wages and pensions. The strikes will continue all weekend.

