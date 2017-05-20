Bikers raise money for Riley Children's Hospital - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bikers raise money for Riley Children's Hospital

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Steve Maugeri, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Local bikers are taking a ride for Riley Children's Hospital. 

Saturday was their annual fundraiser ride. All proceeds go towards Riley Children's Hospital. 

Bikers started their trip at the Harley-Davison on Morgan Avenue and it ended at Burdette park. 

We're told this was their 10th-anniversary ride. After the ride, there was food and a silent auction. 

