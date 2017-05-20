EFD, Red Cross help bring smoke detector awareness

The American Red Cross and Evansville Fire Department are spreading the importance of smoke alarms.

Volunteers helped go door to door Saturday to see if residents have smoke alarms installed.

If you already had a smoke alarm, they would ask if they could test it.

They set up shop right outside of Tepe Park.

Everyone who was interested got a new smoke detector either installed or replaced for free.

