Park dedication honors longest serving Henderson Co. judge

There's a new place to spend time outside in Henderson. There was a ribbon cutting Saturday for the new Sandy Lee Watkins Park.More >>
Local bikers are taking a ride for Riley Children's Hospital. Saturday was their annual fundraiser ride.More >>
The American Red Cross and Evansville Fire Department are spreading the importance of smoke alarms.More >>
Fitness gurus got a chance to train like the SWAT officers on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a crash outside of Central City in Muhlenberg County.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
