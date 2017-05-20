EPD holds third annual SWAT Challenge

Fitness gurus got a chance to train like the SWAT officers on Saturday.

EPD held it's annual SWAT Challenge on Riverside drive.

It's a 5K where SWAT officers set up obstacle courses that are used by members of EPD's SWAT team.

All proceeds go to SWAT training. This was the third time EPD has hosted the event.

