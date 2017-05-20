KSP: One person dead after crash outside of Central City

Kentucky State Police say one person died after a crash in Muhlenberg County.

It happened on Highway 62 at KY-1379, just outside of Central City.

There's no word on what caused the crash. The name of the deceased person has not been released yet.

Both eastbound lanes of Highway 62 were closed while crews worked the scene. They have since been reopened.

