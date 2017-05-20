Driver declared deceased on scene of US 62 wreck

Kentucky State Police (KSP) have released the name of the driver who was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the press release from KSP, Rebekka Leach, 20-years-old, of Utica, KY., was declared deceased on the scene. The wreck happened on US-62, just outside of Central City around 3:25 p.m.

Leach was the only individual in the vehicle when she lost control and crossed the center line. The release states that once Leach crossed over the center line, she entered into the oncoming path of a Hyundai Sonata.

Two adults and one juvenile, the Sonata occupants, were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the wreck. The release from KSP does not list their current condition.

Both eastbound lanes of US-62 were closed while crews worked the scene. They have since been reopened.

