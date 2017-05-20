Hopkins Co. man hospitalized after multiple failed attempts to evade KSP

After multiple attempts to evade and flee police, a Hopkins County man was taken to the hospital and charged with several crimes.

According to the police report, James Morgan, 65-years-old, of Dawson Springs, was traveling on KY-62 at 106 mph, when a Kentucky State Police (KSP) trooper turned on his emergency lights to signal the driver to stop.

Morgan was involved in a wreck during his first attempt to flee, according to the report. After the collision, he continued to drive eastbound on KY-112 until losing control of the vehicle and colliding into a resident's garage.

The police report states Morgan made his second attempt to flee on foot after crashing into the garage, but was taken into custody by a KSP trooper.

