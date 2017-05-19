Daviess Co. semi-pro football team gears up for first game

You may not know this, but Daviess County has a semi-pro football team, and the team is gearing up for their first game on Saturday.

Anyone in the community can join the Spartans; there are no tryouts.

Many of the team members joined for the love of the game after playing in college or high school.

The team plays against other minor league teams across the Midwest, and they now want to build their fan base.

They play against a team from Louisville Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Wesleyan Field.

