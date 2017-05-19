Eagles baseball eliminated from NCAA II Midwest Regional

The No. 19 University of Southern Indiana baseball team lost a NCAA II Midwest Regional elimination game to Wayne State University, 4-2, to conclude the 2017 campaign Friday afternoon in Midland, Michigan. USI, the second seed in the regional, finished the year 32-21 overall, while Wayne State, the seven-seed, advances with a 32-20 mark.

The Screaming Eagles opened the scoring with a pair of runs in their first at-bat. Sophomore second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana) scored on a sac fly off the bat of junior shortstop Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana), winning a collision at the plate for the 1-0 lead.

USI upped the lead to 2-0 when junior first baseman Nathan Kuester (Rockport, Indiana) drove in senior designated hitter Jaylen Quarles (Indianapolis, Indiana) with an RBI-single.

The score would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth when the Warriors exploded for a four-spot and a 4-2 advantage. USI could not ignite another rally in the final four innings to challenge Wayne State as the loss concluded the season.

USI senior right-hander Colin Nowak (Carol Stream, Illinois) took the loss in the season finale. Nowak (6-5) allowed four runs on eight hits, striking out six in 4.2 frames.

