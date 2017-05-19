Owensboro Symphony Orchestra's search for new conductor over

Exciting news for the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. Their long search for a new conductor is over.

Troy Quinn was named the Symphony's new music director and conductor.

He was chosen out of over 140 applicants.

This, however, is not Quinn's only job. He also conducts the Juneau Symphony and the Ocean State Symphony Orchestra.

Quinn could not attend Friday's announcement because he has to conduct a concert this weekend, but the Owensboro Symphony said they're happy they found their man.

"His interest in creative programming and doing different things, using different venues, community engagement that he was interested in doing, and I think some of the new things that he brought to the table that really interested the committee," said dan Griffith, the CEO of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Quinn will be the fifth conductor in the orchestra's history.

He's also an accomplished vocalist and works extensively in the television recording industry.

