Owensboro Symphony Orchestra's search for new conductor over

Firefighters were called to The Hilltop Inn around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Firefighters were called to The Hilltop Inn around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Exciting news for the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. Their long search for a new conductor is over.More >>
Exciting news for the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. Their long search for a new conductor is over.More >>
Unemployment is down across Indiana.More >>
Unemployment is down across Indiana.More >>
If you've been waiting for some fresh tomatoes or even some kettle corn, get ready. On Friday, Evansville's downtown Farmer's Market starts back up.More >>
If you've been waiting for some fresh tomatoes or even some kettle corn, get ready. On Friday, Evansville's downtown Farmer's Market starts back up.More >>
One woman is in jail facing sexual misconduct charges.More >>
One woman is in jail facing sexual misconduct charges.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>