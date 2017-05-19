USI 2nd in Commissioner’s Cup; 4th GLVC All-Sports standings

University of Southern Indiana Athletics finished second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Commissioner's Cup standings and fourth in the race for the GLVC All-Sports trophy as announced by the league office earlier this week.

Points are allocated for the Commissioner's Cup based on the athletic department's finish in the GLVC's postseason tournaments in men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball, softball, and baseball. Each of the league's members sponsors these sports at the intercollegiate level.

USI finished the season with 79 points, three behind first-place Rockhurst University and one ahead of the tie at third-place between Bellarmine University and Truman State University. The second-place finish is the Screaming Eagles' best showing in the Commissioner's Cup standings since winning the award in 2003-04.

The GLVC All-Sports Trophy is presented to the institution that demonstrates the best all-around performance in the league's 21 sponsored sports. Points are allocated based on overall finish in the league standings and finish in the respective sport's Conference tournament.

Led by the first-place efforts of USI's men's and women's cross country teams, the Eagles finished the year with 148 points, 29 behind first-place University of Indianapolis and 10 behind third-place Bellarmine University.

USI, which has finished fourth in the All-Sports Trophy standings each of the last five years, also got first-place regular-season finishes from women's basketball, softball, and baseball as well as top-four efforts from men's basketball, men's soccer and men's outdoor track & field.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations