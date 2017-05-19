Unemployment rates down in Indiana

Unemployment is down across Indiana.

A new report from the State Department of Workforce Development said the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in April, which is below the national rate.

This increased the workforce in Indiana by more than 4,800 people.

Nationwide, unemployment rates also fell across 10 states.

Indiana is the only state not to see an increase in job gains last month.

