Evansville woman facing sexual misconduct charges

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Alesha Jeanette Summers, 25 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Alesha Jeanette Summers, 25 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One woman is in jail facing sexual misconduct charges.

Police said 25-year-old Alesha Summers is accused of inappropriately touching a teenager several times who is under 16.  

She's in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.  

She's facing two charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

