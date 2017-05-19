Owensboro bank robbery suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred earlier Friday.

According to police, it happened Friday just before 10 a.m. at US Bank in the 2800 block of Frederica St.

Lennon Christie, 54-years-old, of Owensboro, was taken into custody by law enforcement. Christie is charged with second-degree Robbery.

Police said Christie walked into the bank and handed a cashier a note demanding money. He left without getting any cash.

We're told no weapons were involved in the incident.

