Part of McCurdy building ready for residents

People can start moving into the Historic McCurdy Building in Downtown Evansville.

According to Dan Grimm, with the Evansville Fire Department, inspectors have deemed the 3rd and 4th floor "substantially complete and ready for occupancy."

We're told there are some cosmetic issues but the life safety items have been completed.

Grimm says work is still being done on the rest of the building, but a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) will be issued for the 3rd and 4th floors. He says as each floor is completed and inspected, a Temporary C of O will be issued for that floor.

We're told the Kunkel Group is also working with the building commission on an agreement that will allow residents to move into part of the second floor as well. Grimm says they are hoping that will be done by the end of the day on Friday.

Move in day at the McCurdy!

A few dozen tenants are expected to move in over the weekend!

We're told 50 of the 100 apartments have already been rented.

