New brand launches for the City of Evansville

Celebrating what makes Evansville great and sharing those stories. It's a community initiative, now, a new brand for the city.

There have been discussions happening for years among groups about creating a brand for the city. From Haynie's Corner to Franklin Street and the West side.

Now, those groups have come together. Their message? Connect, contribute and celebrate everything Evansville.

During his State of the City address last month, Mayor Winnecke told us to be on the lookout for a new branding campaign. This week, we heard more about the message, Connect, Contribute and Celebrate.

It's an effort to get residents engaged, improve the city even more and create an awareness of how great Evansville is. In turn, the groups behind the project hope it'll attract investors, keep talent in Evansville and drive tourism.

You'll start seeing the saying " E is for Everyone " all around the city. That was rolled out at the brand launch.

Mayor Winnecke says it's sending a message of inclusion, the respecting of people and their ideas.

For more information on this branding launch, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved