Report: Man claims he was robbed, cut with knife; had unexplained glass on his arms

The victim claims a man came up to him on Denby Avenue near Lincoln last night, pulled out a knife and tried to take his stuff. Then, the victim told police the man hit him with the knife and cut his hands.
A Henderson County man is in jail after deputies say he sold synthetic drugs to a narcotics informant.
The standoff started a little after nine Thursday night in the 200 block of East Delaware Street, just off North Main.
The chance of rain is not going to stop a special fundraiser planned for one very brave boy. 11-year-old Dale Howser recently received a heart transplant.
Praying for a hometown hero. Thursday night, people came together to pray for motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
The Caddo coroner's office has identified the woman killed when she was ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
A cute kitten that was rescued after being stuck in a FOX19 NOW reporter's car has found a furever home.
An endangered person advisory issued for two children missing out of Reynolds County, Missouri has been canceled.
An endangered person advisory issued for two children missing out of Reynolds County, Missouri has been canceled.
