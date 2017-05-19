Report: Man claims he was robbed, cut with knife; had unexplained glass on his arms

Evansville police are investigating an armed robbery.

The victim claims a man came up to him on Denby Avenue near Lincoln last night, pulled out a knife and tried to take his stuff. Then, the victim told police the man hit him with the knife and cut his hands.

The police report says the robber then ran away.

The victim ran to a nearby Dollar General store and called 911.

The report also says the victim had glass on his arms but told police he did not know how it got there.

