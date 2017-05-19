Police: Henderson Co. man in jail after selling drugs to informant

A Henderson County man is in jail after deputies say he sold synthetic drugs to a narcotics informant.

We're told Narcotics detectives got a tip that 35-year-old Karl Vandergriff was selling K-2. Detecives staged an undercover drug buy, and deputies say Vandergriff sold a quarter ounce of the drug to their agent.

Detectives say they found more baggies of K-2 on Vandergriff during the arrest.

He's now in the Henderson County Jail.

