Otters get series win over River City

The Evansville Otters posted 10 hits in a 7-4 win over the River City Rascals to take the series.

Evansville (3-3) saw standout performances from Lance Montano and Dane Phillips, who posted seven of the Otters hits.

River City (3-3) had bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning with Josh Ludy at the plate, but a strikeout from closer Randy McCury ended the threat to give the Otters the victory.

It was the second straight night that McCurry worked out of a bases loaded ninth inning giving him his second save in as many tries.

The Rascals got on the board first in the second inning on a two-run home run from Jason Merjano.

Otters starter Hunter Ackerman would work the next four innings scoreless for Evansville. Ackerman gave up five hits, walked three, and struck out three.

Ackerman picked up his first win of the season to bring his record to 1-1.

Evansville answered with a solo home run to left field from Lance Montano in the third inning to make it 2-1.

The Otters got back on the board in the fourth with three runs.

John Schultz singled to start the side followed by a Chris Sweeney walk.

Montano delivered an RBI single to score Schultz, and a Mitchell Ho single scored Sweeney.

Later in the inning Montano would score on an RBI from Myles Babitt to make the score 4-2.

In the seventh inning, Dane Phillips hit a deep home run to right center field to make it 5-2. It is the second home run for Phillips in six games.

Two more runs were added in the eighth inning when Rascals pitcher Stephen Swaggerty walked the bases loaded.

Xyruse Martinez scored on the second RBI of the night from Babitt. Montano scored on a passed ball to make it 7-2.

The final scoring of the evening belonged to the Rascals in the bottom of the eighth.

A Johnny Morales two RBI single scored both Josh Silver and Josh Ludy to make it 7-4.

Hector Hernandez recorded the loss for the Rascals giving up four runs, all earned, on seven hits. He struck out five and walked one in five innings of work.

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night tomorrow night against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations