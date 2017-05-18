Bike show, rally fundraiser held for 11 yr. old recipient of heart transplant

The chance of rain is not going to stop a special fundraiser planned for one very brave boy. 11-year-old Dale Howser recently received a heart transplant.

Howser was born with a heart defect. We're told after spending most of his young life in the hospital, his doctors decided in January to put him on the list for a new heart.

He just got that new heart, and now family and friends want to show him some love.

A fundraiser is happening on Saturday at Olney Illinois City Park. There will be food, silent auction, a corn hole tournament and live music.

It starts at 11 a.m.

