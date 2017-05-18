Bike show, rally fundraiser held for 11 yr. old recipient of hea - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bike show, rally fundraiser held for 11 yr. old recipient of heart transplant

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Team Dale Facebook Page) (Source: Team Dale Facebook Page)
OLNEY, IL (WFIE) -

The chance of rain is not going to stop a special fundraiser planned for one very brave boy. 11-year-old Dale Howser recently received a heart transplant.

Howser was born with a heart defect. We're told after spending most of his young life in the hospital, his doctors decided in January to put him on the list for a new heart.

He just got that new heart, and now family and friends want to show him some love. 

A fundraiser is happening on Saturday at Olney Illinois City Park. There will be food, silent auction, a corn hole tournament and live music.

It starts at 11 a.m.

You can find out more by checking out the Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly