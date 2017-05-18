Signature School holds graduation

It is one of the highest ranked schools in the country and was ranked as the 7th most challenging high school in the country by the Washington Post (WFIE)

The Signature School in Evansville held it's graduation tonight, and 83 students were awarded a combined $17 million dollars in college scholarships and grants.

"I'm so proud in so many ways; a lot of our students come from, they come from a variety of backgrounds, we're open admission, so we've got students with parents who have both," said Jean Hitchcock, the principal.

Signature School is a charter school for motivated students with a higher than normal workload and study requirements for students.

