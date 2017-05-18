Prayer service held in Owensboro for racing star Nicky Hayden

Praying for a hometown hero. On Thursday night, people came together to pray for motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro.

Hayden was hit by a car on Wednesday while training on his bicycle in Italy.

The Superbike World Championship star remains in an Italian hospital in very critical condition.

Nicky's uncle said there are a lot of unknowns right now. He said the family really doesn't know for sure what his condition is.

Nicky's mother and brother are in Italy with him now.

His uncle said doctors there have determined that Nicky has very little brain activity and therefore isn't strong enough to undergo certain procedures.

On Thursday night, family and friends came together to pray for the 35-year-old racing star.

A mass was held for him at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Owensboro.

There were lots of tears as those who gathered listened to prayers and received communion.

Marty Hayden, Nicky's uncle said the family is holding up the best they can in this difficult time.

"It's starting to sink in a little bit of how grave the situation may be," said Hayden. "It takes several hours to grasp the impact of it all. At first, you're just in shock. It's difficult to be logical."

"Our kids went to school with the Hayden kids," said family friend Bob Wimsatt. "I've told the story several times that Nicky was the reading buddy for our oldest daughter when she was in the first grade. So we kind of look back at the memories and laugh. They are fond memories. She thought a lot of Nicky before he ever became famous."

Marty Hayden said the family has been told in about three days they'll know if any swelling has gone down in Nicky's brain.

For now, he remains in a medical coma.

