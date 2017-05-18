Sheriff's deputy terminated after violating protective order

A Daviess County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested last month for assault has been terminated.

Sheriff Keith Cain told 14 News Deputy Troy Calvert was found in contempt for violating a protective order.

Cain said that violates the terms of his probation.

Calvert had been suspended without pay for six weeks following his arrest.

He was also given three years probation.

