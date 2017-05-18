Standoff over after SWAT launches pepper spray into residence

Evansville police say a standoff in the 200 block of East Delaware has ended.

Breaking- Suspect in Delaware St police standoff has been taken into custody. No additional shots were fired. No reports of injury. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 19, 2017

We're told EPD's SWAT launched pepper gas into the residence.

Officers say they were serving a felony warrant in the 200 block of East Delaware when they heard gunshots coming from the home.

Cont... Officers backed away and called for additional officers. No shots were fired by police. No reports of injuries. Cont... — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 19, 2017

Firefighters had to ventilate the apartment.

