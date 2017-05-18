Standoff over after SWAT launches pepper spray into residence

Dispatch confirms police are on the scene of possible shooting. It happened in the area of Delaware and Lafayette.More >>
The chance of rain is not going to stop a special fundraiser planned for one very brave boy. 11-year-old Dale Howser recently received a heart transplant.More >>
Praying for a hometown hero. Thursday night, people came together to pray for motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro.More >>
It is one of the highest ranked schools in the country and was ranked as the 7th most challenging high school in the country by the Washington Post.More >>
A Daviess County deputy who was arrested last month for assault has been terminated.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
