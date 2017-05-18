Standoff over after SWAT launches pepper spray into residence - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Standoff over after SWAT launches pepper spray into residence

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police say a standoff in the 200 block of East Delaware has ended.

We're told EPD's SWAT launched pepper gas into the residence.

Officers say they were serving a felony warrant in the 200 block of East Delaware when they heard gunshots coming from the home. 

Firefighters had to ventilate the apartment.

