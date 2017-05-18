Police release name of suspect in Evansville standoff

A standoff in Evansville ends with the suspect in custody.

Police have identified him as 56-year-old Brian Scott Fleming.

The standoff started a little after nine Thursday night in the 200 block of East Delaware Street, just off North Main. Police said they heard gunshots just as they were about to serve a warrant there.

Fleming was wanted on two felony warrants and, according to a police report, he's now facing a resisting arrest charge as well.

Cont... Officers backed away and called for additional officers. No shots were fired by police. No reports of injuries. Cont... — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 19, 2017

The standoff came to an end just after 10:30 when we're told the SWAT team fired pepper gas into the apartment.

No one was hurt.

Breaking- Suspect in Delaware St police standoff has been taken into custody. No additional shots were fired. No reports of injury. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 19, 2017

We expect to learn more about what happened in the day ahead.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.