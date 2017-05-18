Police release name of suspect in Evansville standoff - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police release name of suspect in Evansville standoff

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A standoff in Evansville ends with the suspect in custody.

Police have identified him as 56-year-old Brian Scott Fleming.

The standoff started a little after nine Thursday night in the 200 block of East Delaware Street, just off North Main.  Police said they heard gunshots just as they were about to serve a warrant there.

Fleming was wanted on two felony warrants and, according to a police report, he's now facing a resisting arrest charge as well.

The standoff came to an end just after 10:30 when we're told the SWAT team fired pepper gas into the apartment.

No one was hurt.

We expect to learn more about what happened in the day ahead.

