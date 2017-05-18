EPD: Standoff ensues after gunshots heard coming from home

Evansville police are on the scene of a standoff.

Officers say they were serving a felony warrant in the 200 block of East Delaware when they heard gunshots coming from the home.

We're told no one was hurt.

Crisis negotiators are heading to the scene.

