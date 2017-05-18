EPD: Standoff ensues after gunshots heard coming from home

A Daviess County deputy who was arrested last month for assault has been terminated.More >>
Dispatch confirms police are on the scene of possible shooting. It happened in the area of Delaware and Lafayette.More >>
Snoz passed away this week. He was 94-years-old and was the last living vet who helped create the Memorial Day Crosses tradition.More >>
A group's endeavor is taking off in Princeton. It's called the Isaiah 1:17 Project. The mission is to make a difference, one at a time.More >>
Workforce experts tell us that there are more skilled jobs available in the Tri-State than there are skilled workers to fill them.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
