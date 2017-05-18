Isaiah 1:17 Project helping children in foster care with "blessing bags"

A group's endeavor is taking off in Princeton.

It's called the Isaiah 1:17 Project. The mission is to make a difference, one at a time.

The group has been assembling "blessing bags" for children of all ages entering foster care. Bags are made up of toiletries, books, clothes, and other items.

Founders of the project say it's rewarding to help out to those in need.

"It's literally overwhelming to know that we can all be a part of something so amazing," said Marcia Lambert, president of the group. "There's such a need to help our children in our community and the big goal of the Isaiah Project is to teach everybody that you can do something to help. Our slogan says making a difference one at a time and we can all do something."

They'll be having a big event on Saturday. It's been moved to Haubstadt Community School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They'll have games and activities for all ages.

The event on Saturday is free, but they'll also accept donations.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.