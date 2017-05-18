Triumvirate of Tigers sign NLIs

A trio of Memorial Tigers gridsters signed on the dotted line to play college football at the next level.

Offensive and Defensive Lineman Dalton Walsh is headed to the Gateway City to play for Washington University.

Another two-way lineman, Neil Hayhurst is taking his considerable talents to Division 3 power Wabash University.

And last but not least, star receiver Peyton Head will be sporting the red, white and blue of Hanover College.

