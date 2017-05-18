Evansville Farmer's Market starts back up

If you've been waiting for some fresh tomatoes or even some kettle corn, get ready. On Friday, Evansville's downtown Farmer's Market starts back up.

This year, it will be in a new location because the city has rezoned the block along 2nd and Sycamore Streets, the Farmer's Market has moved to just south of the Lloyd Expressway, between Fourth and Market Streets.

Farmer's market president Donna Fickey said they hope to have a permanent home in the next year or two.

They say parking in the new location shouldn't be a problem.

There will be the usual lineup of vendors, food trucks, and entertainment, running from 8 until 1.

