Update on Aleah Beckerle Memorial Plaza

We have an update on "Aleah's Memorial Brick Heart Plaza" at the Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames.

Officials told us so far, they've sold more than 50 bricks and raised over $1,800 for the memorial.

Plans also include adding a few benches to the plaza.

Though the work on building the plaza hasn't begun yet, we're told it should within the next few weeks.

