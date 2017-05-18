Continuing coverage on potential businesses coming to Pike Co.

County planning officials hope to begin putting their plan into action as early as this fall (WFIE)

We have continuing coverage on new potential businesses coming to the Petersburg exit off I-69.

As we first told you, the infrastructure is already in place.

For drivers traveling up and down I-69, there's not much to see and nowhere to stop.

However, the Pike County Economic Development Corporation is working on a Master Plan to change that.

Ashley Willis with the Pike County Economic Development Corporation said they identified separate areas for residential, retail, commercial, and industrial development in the master plan.

Based on their master plan, we're told they want to keep commercial and retail development close by the interchange to bring people through to Petersburg and Pike County.

Willis said because of their planning initiative, interest is picking up.

County planning officials hope to begin putting their plan into action as early as this fall.

