Northeast Dubois School Corp. cuts jobs

Northeast Dubois School Corporation is cutting to some teachers for next school year. Superintendent Bill Hochgesang said five years ago, they had 320 high school students and now they've got about 275.

Hochgesang said the high school will cut one full-time English teacher and change another full-time position to part time.

He said this enrollment drop ultimately comes down to a changing population.

"I just don't think we have as many young families in our district and our parents aren't having as many children as before," Hochgesang explained. "We don't have a lot of housing in our district; we're more of a farming community, so we don't have a lot of growth in young families coming here."

He said the high school's social worker will now be full time to fulfill a need for student services.

Hochgesang explained Dubois Elementary is adding a teacher after eliminating a few of the teacher assistant positions.

Hochgesang said the changes will save the district nearly $90,000 next school year.

