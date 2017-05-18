State action plan to combat drug use rolled out

On Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb rolled out an action plan to combat the State's drug problem.

The release highlights the framework of the plan and months of hard work and research on the State's drug crisis.

The plans include a multi-faceted approach to substance abuse prevention as well as a focus from multiple agencies throughout the state.

Local officials like Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Dave Wedding, local pastors, and Youth First have worked to combat the issue over the years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.