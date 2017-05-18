Warrick Co. family presents memorial scholarship

One Warrick County family is helping others through a scholarship they created because of another Warrick County boy whose life was cut short.

The scholarship is named after Tina Howton's son Garett, who was killed in a boating accident in 2014.

The money was raised at the family's annual "Smokin' for Garrett" BBQ competition that brings in hundreds of people each year.

Today Howton and her family presented a $1,000 check to a senior at Tecumseh High School.

"We like to, if we can, pick a student that is going for a technical degree or field because my son worked in that kind of a field," said Garrett's mother, Tina Howton. "Also, he loved diesel. He had a diesel truck so you know he fit there, and he fit what we were looking for."

The family presented the same scholarship to a Boonville student on Monday and recently donated welding supplies to Boonville, Castle, and Tecumseh High Schools. The annual BBQ competition is on June 3.

