Ford Center receives national attention, CMA award nomination

The Ford Center in Evansville has gained national attention as it's vying for a recognition from the Country Music Awards.

The 11,000-seat arena has been nominated for the Venue of the Year Award Medium Capacity.

It's up against four other medium-sized arenas including the famous Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado.

The winner will be announced at the 11th Annual ACM Honors on August 23.

Regardless of the outcome, city officials said a nomination like this will help to bring future acts to town.

"It definitely helps that effort," said Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaeffer. "In 2016, it was named one of the top 200 facilities worldwide. It not only helps on the music side, but on the sports side. We just attracted the Ohio Valley Conference."

Schaefer added rising attendance at these events also played a role in Ford Center getting the nomination.

He said within the industry, Evansville is known as a city that will support both music and sports.

