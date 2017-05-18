Strike Zone Player of the Week: Central's Evan Kahre

It was another week breezy ballot casting, as thousands of votes poured in for the Strike Zone Player of the Week.

And a Batterin' Baseball Bruin took the prize.

Central's Evan Kahre has been consistently clutch all season, clubbing at a .415 clip, while knocking in 16 RBI's.

The senior utilityman has lived up to that title, demonstrating his versatility, playing at nearly any position, starring in the infield, the outfield, and the mound this season for Head Coach Mike Goedde.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.