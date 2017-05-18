NCAA Super Regional Game 1: Wayne St. vs USI

A "lights out" performance in last week's regional earned the USI softball team their first-ever title. It also punched a ticket to their first-ever Super Regional.

Would that momentum carry over to Game One of their Best of 3 series with perennial power Wayne State?

Freshman phenom Jennifer Leonhardt made the biggest start of her career in the circle.

However, things did not start out well for Leonhardt and the Screagles, as Wayne State put two on in the first, and Megan Guitar brought both home strumming a gapper deep to right. But that would be the only damage the Warriors would do Thursday.

USI finally got something cooking in the 3rd, putting two on for the heart of their line-up. The Screagles cashed in. First Marleah Fossett sent a fielder's choice up the middle, tallying Claire Johnson.

Then Haley Hodges belted a sac-fly laser deep to right, bringing in Lexi Reese for the equalizer.

That's the way it stayed until the bottom of the 7th. USI, with the winning run in scoring position, Claire Johnson sent one back through the box. Wayne State attempted the inning-ending double play, but the throw to first pulled the baseman off the bag, allowing Mena Fulton to score the game winner.

The Screagles took the all-important Game One, 3-2.

Game Two of the Best of 3 series is back at the USI softball complex Friday at noon.

