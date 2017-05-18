EFD: Residents may be able to move into McCurdy building tomorrow

A major update on a historic building in downtown Evansville.

Residents may be able to move into the McCurdy building on Friday, according to PIO Dan Grimm with the Evansville Fire Department.

The building commission, fire chief, and Kunkel Group have come to an agreement as far as completion of necessary items.

Originally, contractors told us residents were able to move in last week but Dan Grimm reached out to us and told us that was not true. Grimm said there were still a few things that needed to be completed before the building was move-in ready.

The fire department and building commission are doing another inspection Thursday.

We'll update the story when more information is available.

