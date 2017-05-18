EFD: Residents may be able to move into McCurdy building tomorrow

Residents may be able to move into the McCurdy building on Friday, according to Dan Grimm with the Evansville Fire Department.More >>
32-year-old Michael Dugger appeared in court Thursday morning.More >>
Seniors at Henderson County High School got a special recognition Thursday in a place they used to roam.More >>
An Owensboro man is in jail facing drug trafficking charges.More >>
The city wide boil advisory in Princeton has been lifted. It went into effect Tuesday due to a water main break on W. Brumfield.More >>
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
