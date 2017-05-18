Henderson Co. HS students celebrate upcoming graduation

Seniors at Henderson County High School got a special recognition Thursday in a place they used to roam.

Students took part in the "senior walk" Thursday morning.

We caught up with them at Bend Gate Elementary.

Their staff and students lined the halls of the school cheering the seniors on ahead of graduation day. They caught up with former teachers, and they say it was neat to come back to the place they started school.

"It was really cool, and it was really emotional because they taught us so long ago, and now we get to come see them years later," said Riley Mabe, HCHS senior:

"It's absolutely amazing. It's definitely emotional," noted Dezney Collins, another HCHS senior. "I have lots of memories here, and it just feels great to be back. It's hard to believe this was many years ago, and now it's time to go off in the real world."

Henderson's graduation is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Ford Center.

