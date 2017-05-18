Evansville's Ford Center nominated for national award

Ford Center is in the running for a national award.

The 11,000 seat arena has been nominated for the Venue of the Year Award - Medium Capacity for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

The winner of this category, along with other industry, studio recording and special awards will be announced during the 11th annual ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 in Nashville, TN.

Other nominees in this category include:

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook – Gilford, NH

Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Huntington Center – Toledo, OH

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Ford Center opened in 2011 in downtown Evansville. According to the Ford Center, the arena floor has over 20,000 square feet of usable space that can be modified for basketball, hockey, concerts, conventions, rodeos, expos and other events.

