Henderson's illegal dumping problem is getting worse, officials say

A 14 News follow-up on a story we've been following in Henderson County about illegal dumping.

Recently, the solid waste coordinator and the sheriff took their concerns to the fiscal court meeting and asked for additional signage and cameras to catch violators.

It's a problem that officials thought was getting better until recently.

Solid waste coordinator Nancy Watkins said the illegal dumping situation is getting worse.

Watkins said in 2015 they had a few illegal dumps and had to apply for grant money to be reimbursed for money already spent on clean-up. In 2016, they didn't have any illegal dumps to report which is great news.

For 2017, just five months into the year, there are at least 3 illegal dumps documented, and Watkins said she simply can't understand why people can't follow the law.

There are two hot-spots where officials say they are finding illegal dumps. That's Horseshoe Bend and Green River Road Number 1 and 2, both locations not far from the Ohio River.

Now to classify an illegal dump, Watkins said it must be the size of a truck bed load. She said they're finding furniture, tires, bags of trash, even recyclable items.

"We were really excited last year when there were no documented illegal dumps and then all of a sudden we're having all these illegal dumps and this day in age, people know better than to just throw their garbage anywhere," said Watkins.

It is free to Henderson county and city residents to use the transfer and landfill stations.

Coming up in October, Watkins plans to reapply for grant money to be reimbursed for the money spent to clean up these illegal dump sites.

