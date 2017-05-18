Evansville teen arrested for robbery, another suspect not yet caught

Two Evansville teens are each facing two counts of armed robbery.

Caleb Waddle, 17, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday night. His bond is set at $10,000.

Charges were filed last week against Shane Stetson James, 18. His bond is set at $50,000, but he has not yet been arrested.

Police said on May 3, two victims were riding around in the area of Negley Avenue and North Main Street.

They say they stopped to talk to Waddle and James because they knew each other.

The victims said James pointed a gun at them, while Waddle took their keys and told them to give up their "stuff."

The victims said James told them "you got 5 seconds or I'm pulling the trigger."

Police said the suspects got away with a wallet.

