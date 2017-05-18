Fmr. coach pleads not guilty in Madisonville rape case

The Madisonville man accused of 3rd degree rape has pleaded not guilty.

32-year-old Michael Dugger appeared in court Thursday morning.

Police say he confessed to four different sexual encounters with a minor between October 2016 and February 2017. We're told the charges are the result of his position as a soccer coach.

The incident he was arrested for happened at the YAA park. He's facing four counts of third degree rape with a 20,000 dollar bond. — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) May 18, 2017

School officials confirm he was an assistant coach for the girl's team at Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 2016.

His next court date is May 26 at 9 a.m.

